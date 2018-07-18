Frank Buckley Interviews: Chin Han, Actor

Chin Han is an actor currently appearing opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the summer blockbuster “Skyscraper.” Chin is known for his roles in films like “The Dark Knight,” “Contagion,” “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “2012,” and the Netflix series “Marco Polo.” In 2010, he was named to CNNGo’s “Asia’s 25 Greatest Actors of All Time.” In June, he was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

During this podcast, Chin discusses his process as an actor and reveals how nervous he was the first time he appeared on set to begin filming “The Dark Knight.” He also talks about his decision to retire from acting for eight years and his feelings about “white washing” in Hollywood films in which Asian and other minority roles are played by white actors.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”