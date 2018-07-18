Goofy Games for Grown Ups With Marissa DiBartolo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marissa DiBartolo from the Toy Insider and the co-editor in chief of The Pop Insider joined us live with Goofy Games for Grownups: The most audacious and hilarious games for “big kids”. The Pop Insider is your new go-to source for adults and collectors who love to geek out. A daily pop culture news and review site, The Pop Insider is a multimedia publication lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 -- whether they’re obsessed with Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Marvel comics or Star Wars – with original reviews, features, listicles, must-read columns and news reports covering the latest and greatest new products and entertainment, including collectibles, merch, apps, video games, movies, series and more. For more info, you can go to their website, or follow them on social media.