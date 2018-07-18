Gov. Jerry Brown Vetoes Bill Requiring Colleges to Provide Information on Dating Violence in Student Orientations

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a measure Wednesday to require incoming student orientations at California colleges and universities to include information on intimate partner and dating violence.

Under current law, colleges must address sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking in their orientations for new students. The measure, AB 2070 by Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace), would have expanded on those requirements to specifically include intimate partner and dating violence.

In his veto message, Brown said the “essential elements” of the bill already appear to be covered by law. The governor also said he wanted to hold off on changing existing state law until a panel of experts returned their recommendations on what, if anything, should be changed to better address sexual assault on college campuses.

The governor convened that panel after vetoing a different bill, SB 169, last year. That bill, by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), would have codified federal regulations on campus sexual assault into state law to guard against potential changes by the Trump administration.

