Highway 1 Reopening Nearly 14 Months After Massive Mudslide Along Big Sur Coast

A massive mudslide kept Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast closed for nearly 14 months, but crews are expected to reopen the roadway Wednesday.

The $54 million-dollar project is being completed earlier than expected. Initially, damage from the May 20, 2017 Mud Creek slide was expected to keep the highway closed until mid-September, the Los Angeles Times reported.

However, contractors have already reconstructed the quarter-mile stretch of roadway just south of Gorda and are set to reopen the highway to traffic at 10 a.m., according to a post on the Big Sur Information Facebook page.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Ragged Point Inn.

Officials warned there is still some work to be done and motorists may encounter one-way traffic at times, especially on weekdays.