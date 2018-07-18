× Juvenile Critically Injured After Stolen Vehicle Crashes During Pursuit in Palos Verdes Estates

Four people were injured, one of them critically, when juveniles involved a stolen vehicle pursuit collided with another car in Palos Verdes Estates, police said.

Officers first spotted the stolen car in the 300 block of Palos Verdes Drive West at about 4:10 p.m. using an automatic license plate reader, said Sgt. Steve Barber with the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

After they tried to pull it over, the driver took off, and a pursuit ensued. When the chase reached the 1000 block of the seaside road, the stolen car hit another vehicle head-on, Barber said.

At that point, two juveniles ran from the car. The pair was later located and arrested, and was being treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Inside the stolen vehicle, authorities found a female juvenile who was critically injured in the collision. She was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Barber.

The man behind the wheel of the second car involved in the crash complained of pain and was also transported, officials said.

No identifying information would be released about the suspects due to their age, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.