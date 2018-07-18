× L.A. County Lightning Prompts Evacuation of Santa Monica Beaches, Possibly Sparks Brush Fire in Encino

A summer storm that quickly moved into the Los Angeles County area on Wednesday brought lightning to the region, possibly sparking a small brush fire in Encino and prompting officials to evacuate all ocean and beach areas in Santa Monica.

Beachgoers were urged to evacuate and seek indoor cover at the nearby Santa Monica Pier shortly before noon as the storm moved into the coastal area, according to a tweet from the city of Santa Monica.

The evacuation order was in effect until the lightning left the area, but it was unclear when that would happen.

Meanwhile, lightning was also possibly responsible for igniting a small brush fire in Encino, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The brush fire erupted in the 16000 block of Encino Hills Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m., the alert stated. It burned about a quarter of an acre before firefighters got a handle on it.

The unusual summer weather occurred amid forecasts from the National Weather Service calling for a cluster of thunderstorms to hit the area from West Hollywood to Santa Monica late Wednesday morning. The system was predicted to head west, toward Topanga and Malibu, the weather service warned.

Elsewhere, light rain also developed in the San Gabriel Valley, with small amounts reported in Pasadena in the late morning hours. Showers also moved through the Hollywood and Beverly Hills areas.

Forecasters reminded anyone who hears thunder to immediately go indoors.

At 1130am…a cluster of thunderstorms from West Hollywood to Santa Monica is moving west toward Topanga and Malibu. When Thunder Roars Go Indoors! #LARain #LAWeather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QrbsOQhpMM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 18, 2018

34.052227 -118.243660