L.A. Tests Pilot Program in Effort to Reduce Hollywood Bowl Traffic

Los Angeles officials will start testing a pilot program at the Hollywood Bowl in an effort to reduce traffic during show dates.

Street closures around the concert venue will be enforced Wednesday, Aug. 5, Aug. 9 and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The pilot stemmed from a Los Angeles City Council resolution that passed last m month.

Vehicles will not be allowed on Camrose Drive at Highland Avenue and Milner Road at Highland Avenue.

Residents in the area will be asked to enter their neighborhood from Franklin Avenue, and several alternative entrances will have signs.

Officials recommend that residents get placards indicating they live in the area to make it easier to pass through access points.

City officials are encoring feedback on the closures by filling out a Google form.