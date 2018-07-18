× Murder Charges Filed Against Man After Fatal Crash on 605 Freeway in Norwalk

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed murder charges against a man after a crash that killed two and injured three others on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk.

Authorities arrested Alex Barragan, a 31-year-old Norwalk resident, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash that happened on the northbound 605 on Monday.

Barragan was driving an Infiniti at an undetermined speed around 1 a.m. when he rear-ended a Ford Windstar disabled in the No. 3 lane, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision caused both vehicles to become “fully engulfed in flames,” the agency said.

The Windstar was carrying four Paramount residents, including a 52-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who died from the crash, CHP said.

A 7-year-old girl in the minivan suffered major injuries, while the 22-year-old driver, Martina Beshara, had moderate injuries, according to officials.

Barragan received medical attention on the scene before being taken into custody. The Infiniti had one other passenger, 22-year-old Monica Madrid. She sustained minor injuries, CHP said.

Barragan faced two counts of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Those were in addition to one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, prosecutors said.

The case also included allegations of causing great bodily injury and having a blood alcohol content of at least .20 percent, the DA’s Office added.

Barragan could face 44 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.