Newport Beach Church Vandalized, Stained Glass Windows Broken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vandals are suspected of breaking through stained glass windows and throwing around library books at a church in Newport Beach early Wednesday, possibly causing more than a thousand dollars in damages.

A teacher arrived in the morning at Christ Church by the Sea -- located at 1400 W. Balboa Blvd., on the Balboa Peninsula -- to find that the church had been broken into and vandalized, according to the church's reverend.

No burglary took place, according to a spokesperson with the Newport Beach Police Department.

The vandals apparently threw bricks and rocks through the church’s stained glass windows near the sanctuary and the office. Video from the scene showed multiple damaged windows.

One of the broken windows had sentimental value, as it was dedicated to a church member who passed away, according to Rev. Joy Price.

She said that the property's landscaping was also "ripped apart."

Although initially upset over what transpired, Price told KTLA she had the chance to calm down and now considers this an “opportunity.”

“It is an opportunity for a church to learn about forgiveness, and it is an opportunity to learn about how we can help our neighbors,” she said.

Price is sharing the story with the community in the hopes to prevent future such incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video