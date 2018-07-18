O.C. Attorney Convicted on Charges of Sexual Assault: DA

A Laguna Hills attorney who has been practicing law for almost three decades was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, authorities announced Wednesday.

Adam Stull, a 56-year-old from Ladera Ranch, was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant is accused of touching the woman’s buttocks “with sexual intent” and against her will on Nov. 7, 2017, the DA’s office said.

Later that month, the victim alerted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department of the incident.

Stull was still practicing law in O.C. at the time of the assault, prosecutors said.

After an investigation led by the department, he was charged in late January.

As of Wednesday evening, he is still listed as active on the State Bar of California’s online records.

Records also show that Stull was first admitted to the state bar in 1989. He previously served as deputy district attorney in Kern County in the 1990s, but was suspended from practicing law in 1993.

Stull’s 1993 suspension came after a conviction “on charges that included oral copulation with a minor” in 1992, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Stull had unlawful sex with students he met while coaching mock trials, the DA’s office said.

He eventually got his criminal record expunged in Orange County and resumed practicing in 1994, according to the news release.

Stull’s next court date is Aug. 22. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail, and will also register as a sex offender.