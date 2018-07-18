× Ontario Man Arrested After ‘Numerous’ Acts of Child Molestation: Police

Police on Wednesday arrested an Ontario man accused of molesting a family member.

Ernesto Santos, 49, allegedly committed “numerous” acts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Detectives suspected he might have other young victims and urged anyone with information to contact Detective Dave Newland at 909-408-1898 or 909-986-6711.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-78-CRIME or visit wetip.com.

Santos was being detained at the West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail, police said.

Authorities provided no further details.