× Prosecutors Reviewing Fatal Overdose of Man Who Died at West Hollywood Home of Prominent Democratic Donor

Prosecutors are reviewing whether to file charges in the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old man who died last summer in the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck.

Gemmel Moore’s July 2017 death was ruled an accident, and an initial review by sheriff’s deputies found nothing suspicious. But the following month, Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives launched a new investigation after Moore’s mother and friends questioned whether the drugs that killed him were self-administered.

Sheriff’s investigators presented their case to prosecutors on July 10, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

“It remains under review,” Risling said in an email, without elaborating on whether investigators had recommended criminal charges and, if so, against whom.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.