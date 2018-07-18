× Remains Found in Cement-Filled Trash Can IDd as Victorville Woman

Officials on Wednesday identified the woman whose remains were found in a trash can partially filled with cement in Victorville last week as Judith Ornelas.

Investigators believe Ornelas, a 47-year-old Victorville resident, had been deceased for more than a year before her skeletal remains discovered by a K-9 detection dog, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Ornelas’ was found when deputies responded to a possible deceased body call at a residence in the 15000 bock of Sitting Bull Street on July 8.

No cause of death or motive has been released.

Four suspects, all Victorville residents said to be friends of Ornelas at the time of her death, were arrested on July 13 in connection with in the case.

Lori Rector, 57, and Jayson Weiss, 31, have been booked on suspicion of murder.

Two other people, identified as 43-year-old Louis Chacon and 36-year-old Alphonso Lozano have been booked for accessory to murder, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (909)387-3589. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).