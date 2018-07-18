× Boy Whose Arm Became Trapped Under Rock in Laguna Beach Rescued, Flown to Trauma Center

A juvenile swimmer was airlifted to the hospital after his arm became stuck under a rock in Laguna Beach on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities were able to rescue the youth after responding to the Emerald Bay area of the coastline at about 3:20 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

It took about 50 minutes to free the juvenile, who was then flown to a trauma center for treatment, firefighters said.

He was “hoisted” from the rocks before being transported to UC Irvine with serious injuries to one of his arms and one leg, according to Sgt. Jim Cota, the Laguna Beach police public information officer.

Emerald Bay rescue currently under way pic.twitter.com/pA8bY1xVrE — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) July 18, 2018

O.C. lifeguards were on hand for the rescue operation as well.

Officials did not immediately release further information about the circumstances or victim, and it was unclear how the youth became stuck. No details were released on his condition, either.

Check back for updates on this developing story.