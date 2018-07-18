× UC Regents to Vote on Spending Plan That Includes First Tuition Decrease in Nearly 20 Years

After months of fighting against higher costs, University of California students are poised for a pleasant surprise this year: a tuition decrease.

UC regents, who begin their two-day meeting Wednesday in San Francisco, plan to vote on an $8.7-billion spending plan for 2018-19 that includes the first tuition decrease in nearly 20 years. The proposed $60 decrease — the result of eliminating a surcharge added in 2007 to pay for legal bills — would bring down base tuition and fees to $12,570 annually.

In a massive organizing effort, students joined UC regents, faculty, staff and alumni to press for more state funding to avert a proposed 2.5% tuition increase this year. Their lobbying paid off when state lawmakers approved $117.5 million more for UC than Gov. Jerry Brown had initially proposed in January. The additional funding was enough to scrap the proposed tuition hike.

Ultimately, Brown and the Legislature agreed to increase UC’s funding by nearly $347 million. But the governor, citing the need for fiscal prudence, insisted that two-thirds of the money be provided as temporary, one-time allocations rather than permanent funding.

