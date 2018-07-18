× Woman Sought After Breaking Into Gym Locker in Glendale, Stealing Car: Police

Detectives asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a woman accused of breaking into a gym locker in Glendale and stealing a car.

The incident happened on June 29 at around 2 p.m. at the 24 Hour Fitness at 450 N. Brand Blvd., according to Glendale police.

The victim put her gym bag and other belongings in a locker and secured it with a combination lock, the agency said. She later returned to find the lock removed and her property missing.

She then went to the parking lot and discovered that her vehicle was gone, detectives said. The car was eventually recovered at a nearby parking lot, authorities added.

Police believed that the person responsible used the victim’s credit card at a Home Depot. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect, described by investigators as a 28- to 38-year-old woman with dyed blond hair, a medium build and wearing a black sports band on her left arm.

Authorities believed the same woman could be responsible for a locker burglary and vehicle theft that same day at a YMCA in La Cañada Flintridge.

Anyone with information can call Detective Abe Chung at 818-548-2097.