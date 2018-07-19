× 2 Suspects in Custody After String of Armed Street Robberies, Including in Atwater Village

A string of armed street robberies — targeting at least five victims — resulted in the arrest of two suspects in Atwater Village on Thursday, authorities said.

About 11:45 a.m., police officers responded to a call about a robbery near Atwater Avenue and Fletcher Drive in Atwater Village, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said.

Investigators later learned the suspect was in the process of doing street robberies and had targeted at least five different victims during four separate incidents, Lee said. A gun was used to threaten the victims.

Two suspects, including the alleged driver of the getaway car, are now in custody, according to Lee. The gun that authorities believe was used to threaten the victims, but was not fired, has been recovered by police.

A third person was being questioned but had not been taken into custody, Lee said.

He also said he was not sure what property had been stolen from the victims or if any injuries were reported, but also said he didn’t believe anyone had been injured.

No further information has been released by police.