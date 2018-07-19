× 3 Children on Foot Struck by Vehicle, Seriously Injured in Garden Grove

Three children suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Garden Grove on Thursday, officials said.

Police reported the incident shortly before 6:15 p.m. in a tweet and said Westminster Boulevard would be closed between Brookhurst and Bushard streets.

The children were on foot when the vehicle hit them, according to police.

All three were subsequently transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

***Traffic Alert***Serious Traffic Collision with injuries. Westminster between Brookhurst and Bushard is shut down. A vehicle hit three children pedestrians. The victims have major injuries and are being taken to a local trauma center. Please avoid the area. #GGPD32 #crash pic.twitter.com/oJN4eETWJd — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) July 20, 2018

Authorities did not immediately say whether the driver of the vehicle involved was cooperating with detectives. However, aerial video of the scene showed a light-colored GMC SUV in an area cordoned off for the investigation.

The public was asked to avoid the area while police investigated.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.