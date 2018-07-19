4 Men Indicted by Grand Jury in Shooting Death of Rapper XXXTentacion in Florida

Posted 7:20 PM, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:23PM, July 19, 2018

A Broward County grand jury has indicted four men in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion last month in Florida.

XXXTentacion, whose given name was Jahseh Onfroy, was killed in an apparent robbery in broad daylight as he left a Deerfield Beach motorsports store on June 18, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rapper has posthumous chart topper

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery June 18, 2018, in Broward County, Fla. (Credit: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock)

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery June 18, 2018, in Broward County, Fla.
(Credit: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock)

Two of the suspects — Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach, and Michael Boatwright, 22, of Fort Lauderdale — are in custody.

Williams and Boatwright were being held without bond, according to online records. Their public defenders could not be reached Thursday.

Authorities are still searching for Trayvon Newsome, 20, of Fort Lauderdale and Robert Allen, 22 of Lauderhill, the sheriff’s office said.

The four were each charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, according to the indictment handed down Wednesday.

In this handout photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest July 10, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

In this handout photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest July 10, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Boatwright and Newsome were the two armed suspects who confronted the 20-year-old rapper when he was shot and killed, the sheriff’s office said. Boatwright discharged the weapon, killing Onfroy, according to the indictment.

Williams was arrested two days after the killing. Boatwright was arrested on July 5 on unrelated drug charges, and last week, detectives served him an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while he was in custody at the county’s main jail.

Police were initially looking for two men in connection with the shooting, a sheriff’s spokesperson said at the time, but since launching the investigation, police made two arrests and announced they were seeking a second unidentified gunman, as well as Allen, who was initially named as a person of interest.

In this handout image provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Dedrick D. Williams poses for his mugshot after being arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper XXXTentacion June 20, 2018, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Credit: Broward Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Dedrick D. Williams poses for his mugshot after being arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper XXXTentacion June 20, 2018, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Allen was also the subject of a felony warrant charging him with flakka possession, carrying a concealed firearm and a probation violation, police said this month.

XXXTentacion was born in Plantation, Florida, and skyrocketed to fame after his song, “Look at Me,” went viral on social media and SoundCloud in 2016.

He was featured in XXL magazine’s 2017 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists. His latest album “?” premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March, according to Billboard.

Several rappers took to social media to mourn the rising rapper’s death last month, including Big Sean and Kanye West.

Related stories