Authorities Release Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Robbed Woman While Holding Gun Near Mission Viejo Park

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials on Thursday released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with robbing a woman while holding a gun near a Mission Viejo park.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Monday outside the victim’s home near El Dorado Park, officials said in a tweet.

The woman had just parked her car when the man got out of the passenger side of a vehicle and asked for directions to San Juan Capistrano.

The woman gave the man directions before he pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her wallet, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man apparently got away in an older-model, tan four-door sedan that was possibly a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. Authorities gave a partial California license plate number of 5GL593.

The man is described as being between 28 and 31 years old, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a possible tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a baggy shirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone who recognizes the sketch can call OCSD at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or online at http://occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip.

At approx 10 PM on Monday, July 16, the man shown in this sketch pulled a gun & robbed a woman outside her home near El Dorado Park. The woman had just parked her car when the man exited the passenger side of a vehicle & asked for direction to SJC. pic.twitter.com/BkjIZkukL5 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) July 19, 2018