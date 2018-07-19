× CFPB Nominee Questioned About Her Links to Child-Separation Policy and Hurricane Response

Kathy Kraninger, the president’s choice to be the nation’s top consumer financial watchdog, lacks any apparent consumer-protection, regulatory or industry experience — but Republicans say that all is offset by her management and budgetary skills.

Democrats aren’t impressed. They contend that the nominee for director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should think twice about touting those skills at her Senate confirmation hearing Thursday because they’re linked to two of the Trump administration’s biggest controversies.

As associate director for general government at the White House Office of Management and Budget, Kraninger oversaw the budgets of agencies that developed and implemented the child-separation policy at the border and the federal government’s bungled response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), released a 14-page report outlining what it called Kraninger’s “disastrous tenure” at OMB. In addition to the immigration and hurricane response roles, the report slams Kraninger for overseeing a budget developed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development that fails to address the nation’s affordable housing crisis.

