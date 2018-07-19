Evacuations Underway in Corona as Crews Battle Brush Fire That Has Burned at Least 75 Acres

Residents were being evacuated in Corona as a brush fire quickly spread to cover several dozen acres on Thursday. The flames were 0 percent contained.

The fire sparked shortly after 3 p.m. just outside the city’s southeast limits, at the base of the Saddleback mountains in the area of Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was being dubbed the Skyline Fire.

Photos of our #SjylineFire courtesy of CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/3334MlZs7z — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 20, 2018

About two hours later, it grew to 75 acres and forced the evacuation of the Orchard Glen community, authorities said.

Residents on Mabey Canyon Road, Trudy Way, Folson Circle, Brannan Circle, Burrero Way, Rawley Street, Burnett Circle, Elker Road, Corbett Street, Gareth Circle and Fanning Circle were ordered to leave their homes, the Corona Fire Department and Cal Fire said.

A Red Cross evacuation shelter was set up at Corona High School, located at 1150 W. 10th St.

The following streets in the Orchard Glen community are under mandatory #evacuations at this time.

Trudy Way, Folson Circle, Brannon Circle, Burrero Way, Rawley Street, Burnett Circle, Elker Road, Corbett Street, Gareth Circle, & Fanning Circle. #Skyline Fire pic.twitter.com/CBuwqFymUy — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) July 19, 2018

Foothill Parkway was also shut down between ELysia and Paseo Grande, officials said.

Firefighters said there was no immediate threat to neighboring Anaheim, but the Anaheim Fire Department said it would actively monitor the situation.

A large column of smoke with billowing northeast across Corona and toward Jurupa Valley, aerial video showed. Though the smoke was heavy, there were not many large flames visible, though some smaller patches were burning.

About 240 firefighters originally responded to the blaze, which was being fought from the air as well.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire to break out.

Check back for updates on this developing story.