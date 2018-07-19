Ex-Prosecutor in O.C. Pens Letter Urging Sacramento County DA Not to Join Golden State Killer Case With O.C. DA

Sacramento County’s district attorney risks fumbling the prosecution of the suspected Golden State Killer if she lets the case become consolidated with other homicides in Orange County, a former prosecutor in the Orange County office said in a letter this week.

Mike Jacobs, in a letter to Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert this week, said Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas would put her cases “in jeopardy either by being reversed on appeal or subjected to sanctions as a result of prosecutorial misconduct.”

He has endorsed Rackauckas’ opponent in the November election and once worked under him.

Jacobs, who was fired by Rackauckas in 2001 but was later reinstated and is now a private defense attorney, pointed to the county’s missteps in the prosecution of Scott Dekraai in his reasoning. Dekraai became Orange County’s worst mass shooter when he gunned down seven people including his ex-wife in a salon in 2011, but missteps by sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors prevented Rackauckas’ office from prosecuting the case. Dekraai was tried by the state attorney general’s office and ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.