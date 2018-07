× Fire Burns at Waste Management Yard in Sun Valley

A fire burned at a waste management yard in Sun Valley on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. at 9222 N. Tujunga Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews quickly extinguished a bulk of the fire, but they were still working on hot spots, the agency said.

No injuries were reported.