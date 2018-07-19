Luv Aj Designer Amanda Thomas joined us live with some of her most popular jewelry and accessories. Amanda started her accessories line in 2005 once her after-school obsession parlayed into her own line of accessories. After a chance encounter with a buyer at Fred Segal, they picked up the entire line for their stores and by the age of 16, Luv Aj was officially created. Celeb fans include Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and so many more. Amanda combines a worn and torn edginess with a hint of femininity in her line of jewelry, that ranges from bodychains to handpieces and everything in between. To shop Luv Aj jewelry and accessories, you can go to their website, or follow them on social media.
Luv Aj Accessories With Amanda Thomas
