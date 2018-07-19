× Man Critically Injured in Huntington Beach Boating Crash Dies

A man who was critically injured after the inflatable vessel he was steering crashed into a docked boat at Sunset Harbor in Huntington Beach Wednesday night has died, officials announced.

The victim was identified as Raymond Hilken, 76, of Huntington Beach.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a tweet Thursday that the crash and Hilken’s cause of death are under investigation.

The incident occurred about 9:35 p.m. Responding deputies found a man and a woman who had fallen off a 13-foot inflatable craft, sheriff’s officials said. It is unclear whether the force of the crash had knocked them in.

Hilken was underwater for at least 10 minutes before he was found and rescued. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The woman was not injured during the incident and spoke to investigators after the crash. Authorities do not believe anyway was on the boat that was docked.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

#OCSDPIO The male involved in last night's boat collision in Sunset Harbor has died. He has been identified by the Coroner as Raymond Hilken, 76, of Huntington Beach. The accident and cause of Mr. Hilken's death are under investigation. Our condolences are with his family. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) July 19, 2018

33.659484 -117.998803