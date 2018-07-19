Man Fatally Struck by Train While Walking Near Tracks in Montecito

A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train as he walked along the tracks in Montecito early Thursday morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a new release.

The deadly collision happened at about 6:45 a.m., as the man was walking along the tracks just east of Olive Mill Road, sheriff’s deputies said. The passenger train was heading northbound at the time.

Just moments before the train hit the man, the train engineer had seen him walking along the side of the tracks and starting honking the horn and activated the braking system, according to sheriff’s deputies. But the train wasn’t able to stop in time.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim as they working on notifying his next of kin. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway.

No further information has been released by the Sheriff’s Office.