Mayor Garcetti Meets With Parkland Shooting Survivors as L.A. Pushes for Voter Registration on High School Campuses

Mayor Eric Garcetti and his Student Advisory Council on Gun Violence have pledged to work with March For Our Lives — the youth advocacy group that formed after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida — to organize voter registration drives on high school and community college campuses in September. On Thursday, the mayor met with activist David Hogg, other members of the Parkland community and other gun safety advocates and they announced the effort.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 19, 2018.