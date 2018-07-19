× More Evacuations Ordered, 2 Firefighters Injured as Deadly Wildfire Near Yosemite Grows to 21,000 Acres

Just days after the death of a Cal Fire bulldozer operator, two more firefighters have been injured while battling the Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said.

One firefighter broke a leg and was being treated at a hospital, and the other suffered heat-related injuries, authorities said Thursday. Michael Whitaker, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said he did not know where the firefighters were injured or what agencies they belonged to.

Whitaker said 2,100 personnel are working to contain the blaze, which has burned through 21,041 acres of rugged, often inaccessible terrain that is full of dead trees, brush and pine needles. The detritus has served as a tinderbox for the fast-moving fire, which was 7% contained as of Thursday morning, a slight improvement from the night before.

On Thursday afternoon, new evacuations were ordered for El Portal Trailer Court, a mobile home community just north of Highway 140 to the east of the fire, near Yosemite National Park.

