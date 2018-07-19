× Rep. Maxine Waters Urges Counter-Demonstrators to Stay Away From Planned Far-Right Protest in South L.A.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) has made a reputation of being one of President Trump’s most outspoken critics, and has even told people to “push back” on administration officials they spot in public. Now, Waters may have some rowdy critics of her own to contend with.

The Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group that purports to have many veterans as members, has said that they will be protesting outside Waters’ district office in South Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. Calling Waters a “protest terrorist inciter,” the group, publicized the planned gathering on Twitter and said they intended to “stand against terrorism, stand for freedom of speech and association, in support of ICE/Border Patrol as they enforce constitutional immigration laws.”

For her part, Waters is urging counter-protesters to stay away. She noted that the organization, which at various points over the last decade has formed militias across the country, also has a history of attempting to provoke violence.

“The Oath Keepers would like nothing more than to inflame racial tensions and create an explosive conflict in our community,” Waters said in a statement.

