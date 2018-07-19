× UC Regents Vote to Lower Tuition for First Time in Nearly 20 Years

University of California regents on Thursday approved the first cut in tuition in nearly two decades and decided to again take on the issue of how many nonresident students should be enrolled as they wrapped up a two-day meeting in San Francisco.

Regents approved an $8.7-billion spending plan for 2018-19 that includes a $60 decrease in tuition — the result of eliminating a surcharge added in 2007 to pay for legal bills. The action lowered base tuition and fees to $12,570 annually.

Regent Sherry Lansing said it was one of the most exciting votes she has ever taken after so many painful years of raising tuition.

“I so enthusiastically endorse this budget, she said. “I hope and I pray it’s the first of a new trend.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

36.778261 -119.417932