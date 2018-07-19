West Hollywood Man Killed in Small Plane Crash in NorCal; Pilot Killed, Other Passenger Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A West Hollywood man has been identified by the medical examiner as the passenger who died following a plane crash near the Northern California town of Truckee on Tuesday, KTLA sister station KTXL has reported.

Peter Jackson, 55, died after he was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. The crash happened near Truckee, an unincorporated town just 15 miles from Lake Tahoe.

The pilot of the single-engine plane, 60-year-old Kenneth Whittall-Scherfee of Carmichael, died at the scene, authorities said.

A third man was in the plane at the time. He was critically injured and hospitalized, officials said, although further information about his condition was not available as of Thursday.

Whittall-Scherfee took off from Truckee-Tahoe Airport around 7:30 a.m. and immediately experienced engine trouble, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Ten minutes later, the plane came down on the west side of Highway 267.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the deadly crash.