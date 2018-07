Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash in Chatsworth caused a power outage in the area on Friday morning, officials said.

Two vehicles collided near Devonshire Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, knocking down a power pole, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The incident shut down the intersection and left around 200 customers without electricity, the agency said.

Power was expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

Authorities provided no further information.