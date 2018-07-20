36 Arrested, 2 Girls Rescued in Human Trafficking Bust in Compton: LASD

Deputies arrested 36 people and rescued two girls in a human trafficking operation in Compton, officials announced on Friday.

Investigators identified two teenagers who were sexually exploited commercially during Wednesday’s bust, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of them, a 16-year-old, was released to the Department of Children and Family Services, according to the agency. The other girl, 17, was released to probation officers due to an arrest warrant from San Bernardino County, officials said.

Officers arrested 12 women on suspicion of loitering for the purposes of prostitution and two others on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution after they offered sex in exchange for money to undercover detectives.

Authorities later determined seven of them to be victims of human trafficking. The remaining women were booked at the Century Regional Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested 20 men who solicited undercover officers for sex acts, the agency said. They were taken to the detention facility as well.

Another woman, 20-year-old Rajene Robinson of Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of pandering after she tried to recruit an undercover officer to become a commercial sex worker. Officers also arrested a 23-year-old man from Riverside who was with her. He allegedly carried a loaded firearm in a car and supervised in prostitution.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with the FBI, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies in the case.