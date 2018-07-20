50-Year-Old Man Fatally Hit by Amtrak Train in Montecito ID’d by Authorities

The man who fatally struck by an Amtrak train traveling through Montecito was identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Friday as a 50-year-old Santa Barbara man.

Rogelio Perez was hit by the train just east of Olive Mill Road at around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office said his death has been ruled an accident.

The train was traveling northbound when its engineer noticed a man walking along the side of the tracks, officials said. He tried honking the horn to warn the pedestrian and activated the brake system.

But the train could not stop in time.

No further information has been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

