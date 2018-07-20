Evacuations Lifted in Corona After Skyline Fire Burns Through 250 Acres

While the 250-acre Skyline Fire in Corona was just 5 percent contained by Friday morning, authorities lifted mandatory evacuations in the area later in the day.

Evacuations orders for the communities of Mabey Canyon and Orchard Glen were lifted by 3 p.m., fire officials said. Many residents had been told to leave the area the night before as the fast-moving wildfire blazed through more than 200 acres.

Some of those evacuations orders had already been lifted Thursday night as firefighters managed to control the spread of the blaze.

On Thursday night, the fire was said to be 250 acres and 5 percent contained, and those numbers remained the same into the following morning — when the Corona Fire Department gave its latest update as of 8:15 a.m.

The fire was believed to be threatening 1,500 structures even as firefighters managed to put out most major active flames later in the evening Thursday.

“There’s still the possibility of winds kicking up some embers and flaring up this fire, so we’re going to remain vigilant for the next 24 to 48 hours,” Riverside County Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said that night.

Rising temperatures and steep terrain in the area were making it difficult to put out the blaze, fire officials said in a Friday incident report.

33.875293 -117.566438