Former LAUSD Board Member Accused of Money Laundering Will Take Plea Deal, City Filing Suggests

The stage appears to be set for a Monday plea deal in the criminal case against Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez, based on a filing posted Friday afternoon by the city’s Ethics Commission.

In the filing, Rodriguez admits that he “engaged in money laundering to further his 2015 campaign for a seat on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.”

The commission staff is recommending a $100,000 penalty.

The matter before the Ethics Commission is just one half of Rodriguez’s troubles related to political money laundering. The other — and the more serious — is a criminal case based on the same actions.

