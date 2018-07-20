Funeral to Be Held Friday for Lancaster Boy Allegedly Tortured by Mother, Her Boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The funeral for a Lancaster boy who died after alleged abuse by his mother and her boyfriend were scheduled to be held Friday morning.

The family of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos planned to have services at Saint Junipero Serra Parish in Quartz Hill followed by his burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster.

The boy's 28-year-old mother, Heather Barron, and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, were charged with murder and torture after his death on June 21.

The day before, Barron called 911 saying her son fell in their apartment. Officers responded and found Anthony unresponsive. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the following morning.

Officials said since Anthony died, at least seven other children ages 11 months to 12 years old were removed from the home. They were also Barron's children, according to family members.

Anthony's father, Victor Avalos, along with Anthony's aunt and uncle, Maria and David Barron, were pushing for an investigation of the social workers involved.

Their attorney said documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services indicated 18 visits by social workers to Anthony's home, showing 15 cases of substantiated instances of child abuse and at least two substantiated claims of sexual abuse.

The agency said it was reviewing the case and cooperating during the probe.

At a news conference in front of the the department's office on Tuesday, Avalos spoke about regularly talking to his son from his hometown in Mexico.

The father said he felt the boy wasn't able to open up because his mother always loomed over him.

"We’re all angry, and we want to make sure none of this happens to any other children anywhere," Avalos said.