Judge OKs Huntington Beach Lawsuit Challenging California's 'Sanctuary State' Laws

An Orange County Superior Court judge has given the green light to Huntington Beach’s lawsuit opposing California’s “sanctuary state” protections for immigrants in the country illegally, denying the state’s attempt to delay it.

An expedited trial is scheduled for Sept. 27 before Judge James Crandall.

After a trial-setting conference Thursday, City Atty. Michael Gates said he was “very pleased” with Crandall’s decision, which was published in a judicial notice Wednesday evening. It’s “telling [that] the court is interested in taking up the matter,” Gates said.

Crandall will determine whether Senate Bill 54, authored by state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), wrongfully keeps municipalities from taking certain actions and spending general fund money on certain law enforcement.

