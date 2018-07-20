Infant Not Restrained in Car Seat Dies After Mother Crashes Into Pole in West Covina: Police

An infant who was not restrained in a car seat died after a crash in West Covina on Thursday, authorities said.

The 1-month-old girl was killed after her mother hit a pole around 5:16 a.m. in the 2100 block of E. Cortez Street, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found the child unresponsive in the front passenger seat, the agency said.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died. The mother, a 32-year-old Covina resident, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital, according to police.

The incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can call West Covina police at 626-939-8557.