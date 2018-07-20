Judge Orders Ex-Olympic Boxer, East L.A. Trainer to Stand Trial on Molestation Charges

Paul Gonzales, a former Olympic boxing champion accused of molesting a 13-year-old he was coaching, was arrested on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter with the girl, an investigator testified in a downtown courtroom Friday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Det. Max Fernandez, posing as the girl, scheduled the meeting via text messages and waited outside Gonzales’ Montebello home in an unmarked vehicle, he said.

When Gonzales was stopped Dec. 29 near his home, authorities found in his pocket an unopened condom and herbal supplements that were intended to be substitutes for Viagra, Fernandez said in his testimony.

Gonzales, a youth boxing coach at Eddie Heredia Boxing Club in East Los Angeles, is accused of “grooming” the young aspiring boxer and engaging in multiple sexual acts after she joined an afterschool program at the county-run gym.

