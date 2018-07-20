Judge Orders Ex-Olympic Boxer, East L.A. Trainer to Stand Trial on Molestation Charges

Posted 4:52 PM, July 20, 2018, by

Paul Gonzales, a former Olympic boxing champion accused of molesting a 13-year-old he was coaching, was arrested on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter with the girl, an investigator testified in a downtown courtroom Friday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Det. Max Fernandez, posing as the girl, scheduled the meeting via text messages and waited outside Gonzales’ Montebello home in an unmarked vehicle, he said.

Paul Gonzales, a 1984 Olympic boxing champion and county-employed boxing coach, appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on July 19, 2018, as he faces eight felony counts including lewd acts on a child. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Paul Gonzales, a 1984 Olympic boxing champion and county-employed boxing coach, appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on July 19, 2018, as he faces eight felony counts including lewd acts on a child. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

When Gonzales was stopped Dec. 29 near his home, authorities found in his pocket an unopened condom and herbal supplements that were intended to be substitutes for Viagra, Fernandez said in his testimony.

Gonzales, a youth boxing coach at Eddie Heredia Boxing Club in East Los Angeles, is accused of “grooming” the young aspiring boxer and engaging in multiple sexual acts after she joined an afterschool program at the county-run gym.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories