For nearly a century, production crews have flocked to Vasquez Rocks to film next to the unusual geological formation in Agua Dulce. The L.A. County park has made appearances in many TV shows, films and music videos, including “Star Trek,” “The Flintstones” movie and Michael Jackson’s “Black or White.”

See this iconic filming location in 360 as part of our #LAsVeryOwn series sponsored by Jeep.