Mayor Eric Garcetti Set to Visit Asia on 10-Day Mission to Bring Jobs, Investment to L.A.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will leave Monday for a 10-day trade mission to Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Hong Kong, a trip focused on bringing jobs and investment to L.A. and boosting tourism in the city, his office said.

“Tourism and trade with Asia are integral to our local economy,” Garcetti said in a statement Friday, adding that Los Angeles has a “special bond with our neighbors on the Pacific Rim.”

The mayor will visit Tokyo, Seoul, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong.

A 56-member delegation that includes city staff, elected officials, business leaders and City Hall lobbyists will join Garcetti on all or part of the trip. Councilmen Joe Buscaino, Paul Krekorian and David Ryu are scheduled to visit all or some of the cities, the mayor’s office said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.