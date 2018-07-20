× North Hollywood Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatally Stabbing Toddler Daughter, Setting Fire to Apartment

A 50-year-old man was convicted of fatally stabbing his young daughter before setting their North Hollywood apartment ablaze and sentenced on Friday, prosecutors said.

Noe Torres was sentenced to 21 years to life in state prison after pleading no contest to one count each of second-degree murder and arson, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He entered the plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors, and also admitted to using a knife in the attack, the DA’s office said. Previously, the defendant had also been charged with assault on a child causing death.

In October 2016, Torres stabbed 13-month-old Rosario T. during an argument with the toddler’s mother inside their apartment on the 13000 block of Vanowen Street, officials said.

Then, Torres set fire to the apartment, stabbed himself then jumped from a second-story window as flames consumed the family’s residence, according to prosecutors.

Authorities at the scene said he emerged from the building with a knife in his chest.

Initially, investigators believed Torres had thrown his child out of the window before setting fire to the unit, but later determined that was not the case.

Officials also previously said the girl died after being rushed to the hospital by her mother, but on Friday the DA’s office said she died at the scene.