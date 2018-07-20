Police Seek Man Seen Caught on Surveillance Video Attacking Unsuspecting Victim in Palms

LAPD officials are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was caught on surveillance video attacking an unsuspecting victim in Palms, authorities announced Friday.

The incident occurred on June 30 outside a fast food restaurant in the 9200 block of Venice Boulevard.

The man is seen on video punching the victim “without warning.” The victim then falls on the ground and is knocked unconscious, the video shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital with “significant and severe head injuries.”

The assailant was last seen driving off in a four-door sedan with a male and female companion in a white four door sedan.

The man is described as an 18 to 21 year-old man with brown, curly hair, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 to 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, white socks and red and white sandals.

One of his companions was described as a 17 to 20-year-old man with dark hair, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans with holes in the knees and tennis shoes.

His second companion was described as a 17 to 20-year-old woman with glasses, dark hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, a gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes with a black stripe.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 310-482-6421.