Chef Daniel Snukal and Partner Mark Mittleman joined us live with a taste of the newly reopened Punta Cabras. The new Punta Cabras encompasses three distinct spaces under one roof: a colorful dining room dishing up vibrant plates and cocktails that connect the oceanside locales of Santa Monica and Baja; a taqueria, serving its renowned seafood tacos, tostadas, cocteles, and unique aguas frescas all day; and an eight-seat chef’s table tucked inside the kitchen, where Snukal presents an ever-changing tasting menu influenced by the flavors and ingredients of Mexico, Japan, and California. Punta Cabras is located at 930 Broadway Suite B in Santa Monica. For more info, you can go to their website, or follow them on social media.
Punta Cabras Taqueria and Restaurant With Daniel Snukal and Mark Mittleman
