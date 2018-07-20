× Syringes Found in Sherman Oaks Park Sand Box: LAPD

Syringes were found in the sand box of a Sherman Oaks park this week, according to Los Angeles Police officials.

The syringes were found at Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St. sometime Thursday.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks cleared the park and found an additional syringe, LAPD Capt. Liliana Carranza said in a tweet.

The LAPD Van Nuys division is investigating the incident and “providing extra patrol,” Carranza tweeted.

It is unknown how long the syringes were at the park or when exactly they were found. It is also unknown if any children were affected.

