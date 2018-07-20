‘I Just Reacted’: Video Shows Georgia Waitress Taking Down Customer After He Gropes Her

A Georgia server is being hailed by many after video of her fighting back against a customer who allegedly groped her recently went viral.

Someone who says they are the server’s cousin posted surveillance video of the incident on the /r/justiceserved subreddit on Sunday.

Police responded to Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah on June 30 after the man walked by the server and allegedly grabbed her butt, the Savannah Morning News reported.

She then grabbed him by the shirt and slammed him into a wall, video of the incident showed.

After the surveillance footage surfaced, police arrested Ryan Cherwinski, 31, of Palm Bay, Florida, on suspicion of sexual battery, the newspaper reported.

Emelia Holden, 21, later came forward to identify herself as the server in the video.

“When I felt that happen, my first thought was that it was one of my friends … it was a really intimate touch. His hand went further than it should have so I was thinking, ‘There’s no way a stranger just did that,'” she tells People Magazine. “I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf—–!’ I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.”

Holden then asked a coworker to call police. She added that Cherwinski tried to play it off as barely touching her as he tried to get past her.

But “once the police saw the video, they immediately arrested him,” Holden said. “There was no doubt that he did it.”

She says other customers gave her high-fives afterward.

