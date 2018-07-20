Video Shows Last Moments Before Tourist Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake, Killing at Least 13

When choppy waves began crashing against two duck boats in a lake in Missouri, Jennie Phillips-Hudson Carr started recording.

“We are at Branson and on the showboat! A storm came in as we got on and there was 2 ducks that you ride out there and 1 went under,” she posted Thursday night on Facebook along with video of the boats bobbing up and down.

“Not sure if everyone on it is OK.”

One of the duck boats capsized and sank in Table Rock Lake near Branson as it struggled toward land, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. At least 13 people died, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday, saying that it “doesn’t look very good” for those who remain missing. Children were among the dead.

Fourteen people of 31 on board survived the ordeal — seven of whom were taken to the hospital.

Shocked onlookers watch

Carr recorded some of the last moments of the struggling duck boat as she and other onlookers watched from nearby while on a dinner cruise on the Showboat Branson Belle.

“Oh my God, those poor people, oh no!” someone repeatedly says in the video as massive waves hit the duck boats, at times nearly burying them.

The observers expressed shock as the tragedy unfolded. “Poor guys, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

“If there are kids on there, those poor babies.”

“Oh no, no, no.”

The video suddenly stops

The video ends abruptly with the boats still struggling to overcome the waves.

Officials would later say the second duck boat dangerously churned up and down through the waves but made it to shore. The first boat capsized around 7 p.m.

By early Friday, Carr had removed the video from her Facebook page.

Witnesses jumped into action

Other passengers on the Branson Belle, Trent Behr and his girlfriend, Allison Lester, described what they saw when they appeared Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America”

Lester said the weather had been nice Thursday. But as she and Behr boarded the dinner boat for a cruise, “the wind really picked up bad and debris was flying everywhere,” she said.

“The waves were really rough. It was just suddenly and out of nowhere.”

As they toured the dinner boat, the couple looked out the window and saw the duck boats struggling in the water.

“It was maybe two minutes later, and we actually heard the captain say that the boat flipped or the boat is sinking,” Behr said.

“So all of the staff, all of the waiters, waitresses that may be on our showboat actually grabbed life jackets, AEDs, were running up and down the aisles helping as much as they could,” he said, referring to automated external defibrillators.

At one point, Behr said he and other passengers on the dinner boat helped pull an unconscious woman from the water. EMTs arrived before he could administer CPR, he said.