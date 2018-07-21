× Anthony Anderson Denies Assault Allegations as LAPD Investigates

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is the subject of a criminal investigation amid allegations of assaulting a woman, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to The Times.

“Earlier this year, there was a crime report taken involving Mr. Anthony Anderson, and there is an open investigation at this time,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said Saturday. He wouldn’t reveal any more information about the case.

Anderson, who is 47 and married, denies the allegations.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” a spokesperson for Anderson told The Times. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

